          Bryce Harper tattoos Phillie Phanatic mascot on forearm

          • Kalan HooksFeb 21, 2025, 10:25 PM

          After an offseason that involved Bryce Harper experimenting in the kitchen and going viral on TikTok, spring training seemed to bring a wave of excitement over the Philadelphia Phillies slugger -- and some new body ink.

          On Wednesday, tattoo artist Hannah Matthews revealed Harper's latest piece on his forearm: the Phillie Phanatic.

          "I'll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime -- but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this [Phillie Phanatic] piece," Matthews wrote on an Instagram post.

          Harper's appreciation for the Phanatic is nothing new. He has worn headbands, custom Phanatic cleats, leg guards and a sliding mitt to honor the mascot during his six seasons with Philadelphia.

          Harper, 32, averaged .287 with 30 home runs and 87 RBIs for the Phillies in the 2024 season.