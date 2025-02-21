After an offseason that involved Bryce Harper experimenting in the kitchen and going viral on TikTok, spring training seemed to bring a wave of excitement over the Philadelphia Phillies slugger -- and some new body ink.
On Wednesday, tattoo artist Hannah Matthews revealed Harper's latest piece on his forearm: the Phillie Phanatic.
Bryce Harper loves Philly so much that he got a Phanatic tattoo 😂💚— MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2025
(via andyoutattoo/IG) pic.twitter.com/Ihxh4dqhIk
"I'll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime -- but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this [Phillie Phanatic] piece," Matthews wrote on an Instagram post.
Harper's appreciation for the Phanatic is nothing new. He has worn headbands, custom Phanatic cleats, leg guards and a sliding mitt to honor the mascot during his six seasons with Philadelphia.
Harper, 32, averaged .287 with 30 home runs and 87 RBIs for the Phillies in the 2024 season.