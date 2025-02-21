MLB commissioner Rob Manfred talks about the Dodgers' spending and why he believes it's great for baseball. (0:49)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki has revealed that he is married -- a development that even caught Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts by surprise.

"What? I didn't know he had a girlfriend," Roberts responded Friday when asked if he had gotten Sasaki a wedding gift. "Well, congratulations. ... The wedding gift will be on the way, after I meet his wife."

Sasaki revealed his marriage in an Instagram post written in Japanese. Without naming his wife or any specific details about when or where they were married, Sasaki indicated she is not a celebrity.

The 23-year-old pitcher's surprise wedding announcement during Dodgers spring training came a year after his teammate, two-way star Shohei Ohtani, did the same thing.

Ohtani stunned the organization during last year's camp when he revealed his marriage in an Instagram post. About two weeks later, Ohtani revealed the identity of his new wife, Mamiko Tanaka -- a former professional basketball player from Japan.

Sasaki joined the Dodgers last month on a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent, under Major League Baseball's rules.