MESA, Ariz. -- A year after appearing in 65 games at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, All-Star Mookie Betts said he is that much more comfortable at the position as he prepares for a full season there for the world champions.

Betts, 32, started the first two games of the Dodgers' spring schedule at shortstop, on Thursday and Friday, and came away feeling more prepared than ever.

"I feel great," he said after playing half the game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. "I feel like the work has been good. The process has been great. That's all I can stay focused on -- doing things the right way, and hopefully in the game it shows up."

The need for Betts to return to shortstop came about after the Dodgers signed Michael Conforto and then re-signed Teoscar Hernandez in the offseason. Those moves following the midseason addition of Tommy Edman last year helped make for a crowded outfield.

Betts has appeared in 81 games at shortstop over the course of his 11-year career, all of them coming in the past two seasons. But it wasn't until this winter that he was able to truly dive into the position's nuances. His work with coaches and former players such as Troy Tulowitzki have helped in his preparation. Betts simply sounds more confident.

"I can go home and sleep," he said. "I can go home and not have to stare at video all day, trying to figure things out. I'm giving it my all, so I can lay my head down at night knowing my work prepared me for any ball that can come my way."

Betts looked like a veteran at the position over the first two games of the spring, making the routine plays, but a few innings in Cactus League contests are hardly indicative of the grind to come over a 162-game season.

Betts is embracing it while falling back on his offseason work.

"Prepared," he said. "I just feel prepared. I truly believe in my work."