For the Toronto Blue Jays, what happens during the offseason doesn't necessarily stay in the offseason.

During the Blue Jays' spring training matchup against the New York Yankees on Saturday, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt wore an irregular jersey at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. As a result of his standing in the team's fantasy league, instead of wearing his normal No. 40 jersey, Bassitt's jersey reflected his record: 4-10.

Bassitt's punishment didn't stop there, however. Though Bassitt -- who turned 36 on Saturday -- didn't pitch against the Yankees, he still played a role in the exhibition.

He served as the Blue Jays' honorary bat boy, fetching bats during the game.

Bassitt is entering his third season with Toronto. Last season, he went 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA and 168 strikeouts.