FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer as part of a three-hit day in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Bregman also had a single in the first inning and a double off the fence in the fourth. The two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays won the game, 8-7.

The 30-year-old slugger hit .260 with 26 homers last season and won his first Gold Glove at third base. His defensive position is in question with the Red Sox, but he was at the hot corner Sunday against the Blue Jays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.