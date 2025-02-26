Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper exited Wednesday's spring training game after getting hit by a pitch on his right arm, but manager Rob Thomson said the team is "not really overconcerned at all."

Harper was drilled by a 92 mph sinker from Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady in the top of the sixth inning in what was likely going to be his final at-bat of the game. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and the HBP.

Thomson told reporters that the team's initial diagnosis was a bruised right triceps.

Harper, 32, was hit close to his right elbow, which was surgically repaired in 2022. Thomson said, however, that Harper would not undergo X-rays and that the Phillies would know more about his condition Thursday, which was already a scheduled day off for Harper.

Harper immediately left the game and was replaced by pinch runner Matt Kroon. Josh Breaux replaced Harper at first base.

Four players were hit by pitches in the game. Lovelady also was charged with a wild pitch.

"It's early spring training so guys don't have their command down," Thomson said. "There were a bunch of guys hit today. I can't speak for the kid but maybe he was a little nervous, it's Bryce Harper. It's baseball."

Harper, the two-time National League MVP, slugged 30 home runs in 2024 and has 336 for his career.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.