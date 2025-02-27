Open Extended Reactions

MLB is partnering with renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for a limited edition collection of merchandise ahead of the 2025 Tokyo series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Complex unveiled the collaboration on Thursday, which includes Murakami's signature style on t-shirts, hoodies and Cubs and Dodgers' jerseys, among other merchandise. The collection will be released on March 7.

"I think this new collection builds upon the historical friendship between Japan and the United States," Takashi Murakami said in a news release. "I feel lucky to be able to work alongside Complex, MLB and highlight Shohei Ohtani, an outstanding athlete who has emerged from Japan and made a name for himself on the global stage. This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of."

Fanatics will incorporate Murakami's iconic floral artwork on individual jerseys for a select group of players: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman from the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson from the Cubs. The collection will also include baseballs, gloves and bats customized by the Japanese artist.

Murakami is known for colorful and vibrant art that utilizes a smiling multicolored flower.

In 2008, Time magazine named Murakami to their top 100 world's most influential people list. He's collaborated with many brands through the years. He worked with Louis Vuitton in 2003 for a spin on their iconic bags; the collection was updated earlier this year. Louis Vuitton marked the update with a gold flower parent and child statue in December.

"Complex is proud to bring together Takashi Murakami and two of the biggest teams in MLB to celebrate this historic sports moment in Tokyo. This once-in-a-lifetime collaboration merges Murakami's unmistakable artistry with the global energy of baseball, capturing the essence of the city and the deep cultural connection between art and sport," said Aaron Levant, Complex CEO, in a news release.

Murakami's fingerprints are hard to ignore in this MLB partnership with his smiling moniker prominent throughout it.

The black Dodgers hoodie includes flowers around the LA logo in the center with a cap to match. A grey Cubs long sleeve has Murakami's flower in team colors in the center. Beanies and caps for either team are subtly designed with flowers accompanying the classic looks.

Signature pieces of the collab are limited jerseys. Chicago's traditional white pinstripe uniform includes the Cubs logo on one part of the jersey's chest, with the smiling flower on the other. Los Angeles' uniforms are customized similarly with pink flowers surrounding the front. MLB confirmed to ESPN that they will not be worn in-game during the Tokyo series.

The Dodgers and Cubs face off to start the regular season on March 18 in Tokyo.