Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner won't be going to Japan where the team opens the regular season next month, manager Craig Counsell announced on Thursday.

Hoerner, 27, is still recovering from offseason arm surgery and will miss the two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo.

"Its good news because we were very much tracking towards opening day -- domestic opening day," Counsell said. "So it stinks in terms of not getting to be part of the trip, but his rehab in the last couple of weeks I think really took a step forward and he's starting to progress quicker."

Hoerner had surgery on his right flexor tendon back in October. He's on track for an April return -- but not for the mid-March beginning of the regular season. The Cubs and Dodgers play games on March 18-19, but the teams will be in Japan for about a week, eating up precious training/rehab days for Hoerner.

"He can't play in games there and he needs at-bats," Counsell explained. "He needs to be a baseball player, and the trip just does not allow for him to that in the proper way."

Hoerner will stay in Arizona, playing in minor league games while the Cubs are in Japan. Counsell indicated back-ups Vidal Brujan or Jon Berti will likely start in Hoerner's place.

The team also needs to make a decision on third baseman Matt Shaw, who has been slowed by an oblique issue throughout the first month of spring training. Shaw is scheduled to see his first game action this weekend. If he can't play in Japan, Berti or Bruján -- along with Rule 5 pick Gage Workman -- will be candidates at third base.

"Nothing is off the table for Matt," Counsell said. "No decisions have been made there."