Open Extended Reactions

Move aside, hot dogs, Cracker Jack and peanuts. Baseball teams are becoming more innovative and stepping up their food game in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals revealed that they'll be collaborating with famous barbeque restaurant Joe's Kansas City BBQ for a new item: the Z-Man sandwich.

The Z-Man meets The K.



Coming this season, @joeskc at Kauffman Stadium. pic.twitter.com/BNBtNd6mOL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 4, 2025

The sandwich includes slow-smoked beef brisket and provolone cheese on a toasted Kaiser roll, topped with two onion rings.

The Royals debuted multiple items last season, including Sweet Baby Ray's Crown Sticky Buns. That meal features pulled pork, croissant sheets, brown sugar crumble and apple barbecue sauce.

Kansas City's first home game of the season is March 27 against the Cleveland Guardians.