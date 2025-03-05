Open Extended Reactions

Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, a source confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez amid multiple reports.

The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training. He will make $3 million in 2025 if he makes the major league roster.

Iglesias, 35, sparked the New York Mets on and off the field last year on their run to the National League Championship Series.

On the field, he hit .337 with four home runs and 26 RBIs and became the Mets' starting second baseman in September and the playoffs after Jeff McNeil fractured his wrist. After signing a minor league contract with the Mets last offseason, he was called up on May 31 and helped spark a turnaround for the club, which was 10 games under .500 at the time.

Off the field, his hit song "OMG" was embraced in the Mets' clubhouse and by the team's fans. The Mets even had an "OMG" sign in the dugout to celebrate big moments.

A veteran of 12 seasons, Iglesias is a career .283 hitter and has 51 home runs and 392 RBIs.