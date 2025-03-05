Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles are "very, very hopeful" that star shortstop Gunnar Henderson (intercostal strain) will be ready for Opening Day.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Wednesday that Henderson suffered a mild strain on his right side.

"I'm very, very hopeful. But we're going to not push a strain there, and we want to make sure that he gets it taken care of. It's one of those sensitive areas where we don't want anything to reoccur," Hyde said.

Henderson departed last Thursday's 11-8 spring training victory over the Toronto Blue Jays after the first inning with what the team termed "lower right side discomfort." Henderson made a leaping catch in the top of the first inning and apparently felt soreness after hitting the ground.

Henderson is batting .167 in six plate appearances so far this spring.

The 2023 American League Rookie of the Year earned his first All-Star nod in 2024 batting .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs. He also stole 21 bases. He finished fourth in MVP balloting.

Henderson dealt with a left oblique injury during spring training in 2024 but recovered in time for the start of the regular season.