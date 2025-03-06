Open Extended Reactions

Tyler Naquin, who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2023, is returning to the Cleveland Guardians, but he'll be a familiar face in a new place.

Naquin, who spent eight seasons in the majors as an outfielder, reached a minor league deal with the Guardians on Thursday and is attempting to make the team as a pitcher.

The right-hander, who turns 34 on April 24, spent his first five seasons with the Guardians before leaving after the 2020 season. He hasn't appeared in a major league game since Oct. 1, 2023. He had only eight at-bats with the Chicago White Sox that season.

Naquin, who has 32 career outfield assists, also played in the outfield with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. He has a career .263 batting average with 61 homers, 237 RBIs, a .316 on-base percentage and a .445 slugging percentage in 562 games.