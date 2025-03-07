Vladimir Guerrero Jr. follows Daulton Varsho's home run with one of his own to give the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead over the Tigers. (0:38)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has disclosed that the latest contract extension proposal his representatives presented to the team was significantly lower than Juan Soto's deal with the New York Mets, falling short of $600 million.

Negotiations between Guerrero and the Blue Jays to secure a contract extension before the start of spring training were unsuccessful, setting the stage for the 25-year-old to enter free agency in November.

In an interview with ESPN's Enrique Rojas and Ernesto Jerez, Guerrero clarified the details of the negotiation process and refuted claims that his salary expectations were comparable to the 15-year, $765 million contract the Mets awarded Soto during the offseason.

"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600," Guerrero said.

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

Following the breakdown in negotiations, Guerrero emphasized his commitment to focusing on the upcoming season, the final year of his current contract with the Blue Jays.

"There was an exchange [of salary figures]. The meetings lasted until the last day of the deadline, but they [the Blue Jays and Guerrero's agents] couldn't reach an agreement on the numbers. But as I've always said, just because we couldn't reach an agreement, I'm not going to change the way I work. I have to keep working," he added.

Guerrero is batting a .412 average this spring with a 1.121 OPS, one home run and three RBIs in seven games.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Enrique Rojas and Juan Recio was used in this report.