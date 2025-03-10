Toronto Blue Jays setup man Erik Swanson is scheduled to meet with elbow surgeon Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday following the onset of discomfort in his right elbow during a recent bullpen session.

Swanson, 31, spent the past two seasons as a key piece of the Blue Jays' bullpen and dealt with right forearm discomfort earlier this spring.

"I think we'll know more after that meeting, in terms of looking at the MRI and plans going forward," Toronto manager John Schneider said.

With Swanson out indefinitely, the Blue Jays must find a reliable reliever to set up for closer Jeff Hoffman. Schneider said Zach Pop, Nick Sandlin, Yimi Garcia and Chad Green are among the candidates.

To boost the bullpen, the Blue Jays brought back reliever Dillon Tate on a one-year deal Monday, per Sportsnet. Tate, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2015, posted a 5.40 ERA in four appearances for Toronto last September.

In six seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2019-22) and Blue Jays, Swanson is 10-16 with 10 saves, a 3.97 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP in 240 games (11 starts) over 260 2/3 innings.