Open Extended Reactions

A hat has been pulled from the Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball online stores after it was discovered that a mashup of the team's cap and jersey logos created the appearance of a vulgar word in Spanish.

The hat, which is part of New Era's Overlap 5950 collection, has the Rangers' block "T" that appears on the team's caps superimposed over the middle "X" in the block "Texas" logo that usually appears on the front of the team's jerseys.

By doing so, the mashup of the logos created a visual of a vulgar Spanish word used for women's breasts.

MLB officials, according to The Dallas Morning News, declined to comment Monday.

Some other teams' hats featuring overlap designs, such as the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, remained on the MLB's online shop at $44.99 each.