A day before he takes the baseball diamond to open the 2025 MLB season in Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani will hit the Fortnite battlegrounds on March 17.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star will be added to the Fortnite shop starting next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. He is the first MLB player available in the video game and will be part of the "Icon Series," which includes outfits and emotes, among other items, based on real people. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was announced as a member of the series in July 2021.

Wearing the Dodgers' uniform, Ohtani has three styles -- white for home, gray for away and a Lego style for Lego Fortnite. The outfits can be complemented with a back bling that includes Ohtani's dog, Decoy, depicted as a bobblehead.

Two emotes accompany Ohtani -- one where the Decoy bobblehead throws you baseballs to hit, and another with "Shohei's 'magic wand' routine."

Fortnite announced Ohtani's addition on Tuesday after signs popped up around Japan teasing it.

Ahead of the Tokyo Series on March 18, there is also a "Samurai Shohei" outfit with a pitching arm that becomes fiery after each elimination. A back bling to match the look ignites after eliminations, too.

Ohtani and the Dodgers open their season against the Chicago Cubs.