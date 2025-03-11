Alden Gonzalez updates on Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury recovery and the Dodgers' hopes he can be a part of pitching rotation by May. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

The first major update of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is here. We've got a new set of Kicks from an unexpected brand, a sporting icon getting his own pair of skins, a new wave of Invincible crossover skins and a bunch of new weapons players can find once they drop into their next match of Battle Royale.

Here's a breakdown of everything coming in this update.

Crocs

As soon as the update is live, a set of Crocs will be added to the Fortnite servers that will be usable on any skin that supports Kicks. They'll be available in the following styles:

Crocs Classic Clog "White"

Crocs Classic Clog "Pink Milk"

Crocs Echo Wave "Pond"

Crocs Echo Marbled Clog "Black Sand/Multi"

Shohei Ohtani skins

Players can drop into a match as Shohei Ohtani this season. Epic Games

The latest in Fortnite's "Icon" series of skins, MLB star Shohei Ohtani takes the stage with a pair of skins being added to the game, set for release on March 17. Though stars like LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Patrick Mahomes have had skins before, this marks the first time an MLB star has received a Fortnite skin. The first features Ohtani in his iconic Los Angeles Dodgers gear, while the other sees him don samurai garb for a most fantastical look -- still emblazoned with his number, 17, of course.

New Invincible crossover skins

A new pair of skins based on the show Invincible have been added. The previous wave, which launched about a year and a half ago, gave us Omni-Man, Invincible and Atom Eve, while this new set of skins features Dupli-Kate and Allen the Alien. These skins will be available some time between now and the next Fortnite update, though the exact date isn't known yet.

New weapons

The Outlaw Shotgun, Rocket Drill, and Pump and Dump are Fortnite's latest weapons. Epic Games

Skins and shoes are all well and good, but it wouldn't be much of a battle royale without weapons to fight with. Thankfully, new ones are dropping in this update that you'll be able to find as loot all over the island:

Outlaw Shotgun

Rocket Drill

Pump & Dump

There are also several new "Lawless" variants of weapons that have unique effects:

Lawless Slap Cannon -- Fires healing Slap at your allies.

Lawless Blink Pump & Dump -- Grants a few seconds of Zero Point Dash after reloading.

Lawless Stink Rifle -- Unleashes a stink cloud on impact.

Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher -- Fires a projectile that explodes to impulse anyone nearby.

Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle -- Fires four shots in a triangle pattern.

Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle -- Briefly reveals the location of players and chests around the impact of your shot.

Super styles and secret skin

Chapter 6 Season 2's super styles will also be dropping in this update, alongside the Outlaw Midas secret skin. Super styles are for people who have already completed their Battle Pass by reaching Level 100, letting you unlock cool new styles for some of this season's Battle Pass skins. As for the secret skin, if you own the Battle Pass you will unlock a series of quests to complete to unlock Outlaw Midas and a bunch of related cosmetics.