Only in minor league baseball will you find teams called the spicy meatballs, space potatoes and frozen pizzas -- even if only for a few games.

Minor league "alternate identities" are back for another season, bringing with them splashes of color, humor and often outright absurdity.

The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, became the latest team to join in on the action Wednesday, showing off their "Maine Candlepins" alter ego.

We are bowling a 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒌𝒆 on Saturday, August 2nd as the Maine Candlepins when the Sea Dogs celebrate New England's unique variation of bowling!



— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) March 19, 2025

The mascot is a reference to the variation of bowling of the same name specific to New England, which features smaller balls than the traditional game and tall, narrow pins.

The Sea Dogs/Candlepins won't be the only minor league squad to sport a unique alter ego in 2025. Here are some of the other top part-time looks.

Team: Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Alternate identity: Jersey Shore Shine Barons

Back in 2000, when the team that would become the BlueClaws was founded, one of the alternative names that came under consideration was the Pine Barons (a play on New Jersey's nearby Pine Barrens region).

Now the name returns with a slight twist -- the Philadelphia Phillies' High-A affiliate will play a game this season as the Shine Barons on June 14th.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws' alternate identity -- the Shine Barons -- draws inspiration from a name that was proposed when the team was first founded: the Pine Barons. New Jersey's Pine Barrens region is located near the state's coast. MiLB/X

Team: Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Alternate identity: Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs

The New York Mets' double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, unveiled their "Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs" alter ego in March. The Spicy Meatballs will replace the Rumble Ponies for a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in August.

The distinctive identity pays homage to the Italian roots of the region around Binghamton, New York, specifically the village of Endicott.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will play three games in 2025 as the Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs, part of a growing trend of minor league baseball teams adopting temporary alternate identities. MiLB/X

Team: Arkansas Travelers

Alternate identity: Barkansas Dizzys

The Travelers took the chance to honor none other than their ballpark pup, Dizzy, with their alter ego. Dizzy is the dog of Greg Johnston, the team's longtime vice president of stadium operations.

Complete with a logo featuring a starry-eyed Dizzy eagerly holding a ball in his mouth, Barkansas will take the field for six games in June.

The Arkansas Travelers will play six games as the Barkansas Dizzys as a tribute to their ballpark dog this June. MiLB/X

Team: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Alternate identity: Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas

Did you know Wisconsin is the frozen pizza capital of the world? Well, if you watch the rebranded Timber Rattlers -- the high-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers -- play a select game on July 12, you soon will.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the gates of Neuroscience Group Field on game day will also receive a pizza oven bobblehead. The inspiration for the concept dates back to 2021, when the team hosted "Frozen Pizza Throwdown" in 2021, showcasing over a dozen brands of frozen pizza native to the Badger State.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are celebrating Wisconsin's status as the "frozen pizza capital of the world" with their Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas alternate identity. MiLB/X

Team: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Alternate identity: Jacksonville Honey Drippers

Traditionally the Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliates will spend two weekends this season as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers.

Honey drippers are a frozen southern summer staple, with the name of the treat tracing its roots back to Jacksonville. Reflecting its summer theme, the Jumbo Shrimp's alter ego comes with a vibrant blue, yellow and pink color palette.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's alternate identity -- the Jacksonville Honey Drippers -- pays homage to a summer treat with a name that originated in Jacksonville. MiLB/X

Team: Fresno Grizzlies

Alternate identity: Fresno Tacos

The Tacos are an alternate identity with some serious history -- the Fresno Grizzlies (the Single A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) have played select games as the Fresno Tacos since 2015. The name pays homage to the franchise's annual taco truck festival, the Taco Truck Throwdown.

California's Central Valley, where Fresno is located, is the birthplace of the taco truck.

The Fresno Grizzlies' alternate identity has a long history -- Fresno played games as the Tacos as early as 2015. Fresno Grizzlies

Team: Akron RubberDucks

Alternate identity: Akron Cheese Salads

A dish distinctive of Akron, the cheese salad is a side dish that features lettuce, tomato slices and black olives among other ingredients ... as well as, of course, a hearty helping of mozzarella cheese on top.

The RubberDucks -- the Cleveland Guardians' Double-A affiliate -- are celebrating the dish with a one-night stint in the alter ego on July 11.

The Akron RubberDucks' alternate identity -- the Akron Cheese Salads -- is a tribute to a dish native to Akron. MiLB/X

Team: New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Alternate identity: New Hampshire Space Potatoes

Normally the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Toronto Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate's alternate identity came to be by mixing a pair of local legends into one name.

The potato has been the state vegetable since 2013, and has a deep history in the state. But the space portion? That dates back to an incident in the 1960s, when Granite State residents Barney and Betty Hill claimed to be abducted by aliens.

The New Hampshire River Cats' alternate identity -- the New Hampshire Space Potatoes -- combines two pieces of Granite State lore. MiLB/X

Team: Winston-Salem Dash

Alternate identity: Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches

It's an alter ego mixing inspiration from stock car racing and prohibition-era bootlegging. On June 20, Winston-Salem's Truist Stadium will become a "bootleggers paradise," as the Hooch Pooches pay homage to an infamous part of Chicago's history (the Dash are a Chicago White Sox affiliate).

Stock car racing traces its origin back to Prohibition, as bootleggers would make modifications to conventional cars that would allow the vehicles to outrun authorities.

For one game on June 20, Winston-Salem's Truist Stadium will become a bootlegger's paradise as the Winston-Salem Dash play as the Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches. MiLB/X

Team: Toledo Mud Hens

Alternate identity: Toledo Mud Crawlers

Sticking with the team's existing muddy identity, Toledo will play six games this season as the Mud Crawlers.

The Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate won't stray too far from its bird-oriented roots either with the look -- the alternate identity logo features a duck riding an off-road vehicle through the mud with three fingers in the air.