Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson will open the season on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.

Stephenson originally underwent tests for a potential back injury before an MRI revealed the oblique issue.

His absence means Jose Trevino will open the season as the Reds' No. 1 backstop on March 27 versus the San Francisco Giants.

Stephenson hit .258 with career highs in homers (19), doubles (26), RBIs (66) and runs (69) in 138 games in 2024.

Stephenson, 28, and the Reds avoided arbitration this winter by agreeing to a one-year deal for $4.925 million.

He is a lifetime .267 hitter with 50 homers and 208 RBIs in 470 games since being drafted in the 11th round in 2015.