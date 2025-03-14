Open Extended Reactions

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The victor in the annual season series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, a trophy designed by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.

The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 in Seattle and Aug. 25-27 in San Diego.