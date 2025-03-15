Open Extended Reactions

Expanding on the success of the MLB Debut Patch, Topps, Major League Baseball and Nike have partnered to recognize baseball's elite performers from last season with custom gold-embellished MLB logos on their jerseys that will then be used to create trading cards.

Six award winners from the 2024 season -- New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (AL Rookie of the Year), Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (NL Rookie of the Year), Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (AL MVP), Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani (NL MVP), Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (NL Cy Young) and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (AL Cy Young) -- will have unique gold MLB logos on the backs of their game-issued jerseys.

MLB, Topps and Nike have partnered to recognize baseball's elite performers from last season with custom gold-embellished MLB logos on their jerseys that will then be used to create trading cards. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Throughout the season, these jerseys will be authenticated by MLB, and 10 from each player will be used to create trading cards following the 2025 season. Each golden MLB logo patch will be removed from the jersey and wholly inserted into Topps cards. The resulting insert cards will be known as Gold Logoman cards.

Fanatics, which acquired Topps in early 2022 and introduced the MLB Debut Patch for the 2023 season, will also produce retail versions of these six players' authentic jerseys in home, away, City Connect and alternate editions.

The first player to sport the special embroidery was Ohtani when the Dodgers took the field Saturday for an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants.

The 2025 MLB season begins with a two-game Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday.