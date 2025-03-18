After Mookie Betts rolls a 300 in the final qualifying round of the World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nevada, Betts discusses how his approach is similar in baseball. (1:42)

Avid bowler -- and Los Angeles Dodgers star -- Mookie Betts has bought the first announced team in the new World Bowling League.

The league's owner, League Sports Co., announced the purchase on Tuesday but didn't reveal financial terms.

Betts is buying the team with Cam Lewis, his business partner with The One Marketing Group. They have named it Team OMG.

An eight-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and former American League MVP, Betts was a competitive bowler while growing up in Tennessee. And he still bowls. The morning after his 30th birthday party in 2022, Betts bowled a perfect 300.

Mookie Betts, an avid bowler, participates in a celebrity event in 2019. Bob Levey/Getty Images for PBA

The World Bowling League hasn't announced the remainder of its team lineup, but there are expected to be franchises around the world, including in Dubai.

When the league's formation was announced in 2023, organizers said the WBL would have 12 to 15 events per year, held from the United States to Europe to Asia, with hopes of expansion within five years. Between eight and 12 franchises were expected to compete in the first year, with each team featuring at least two women to promote gender balance.

The announcement came the day the Dodgers began the 2025 season with a win against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. Manager Dave Roberts said Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series because he is still recovering from an illness that caused him to lose 15 pounds.