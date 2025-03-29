Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell left Saturday's 1-0 win against the Chicago White Sox with left hip tightness after beating out an infield single in the top of the fifth inning.

Adell, 25, grabbed his left side soon after hitting the bag at first. He attempted to walk off the pain but ended up coming out in favor of pinch runner Kyren Paris. Paris took over for Adell in center field.

"I felt a little something running down the line. I'm not too concerned," Adell said. "Just a precautionary thing. Felt like tightness to me."

Added manager Ron Washington: "It's nothing we have to be too concerned about."

Adell has been in and out of the lineup during his six years with the Angels, playing in a career-high 130 games last season, though he hit only .207. With Mike Trout moving to right field this season -- and Mickey Moniak being let go -- Adell was going to get the bulk of his playing time in center. He has a career .649 OPS in 309 games, all with the Angels.

Adell is day-to-day with the injury.