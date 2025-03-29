Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramírez jammed his right wrist while attempting to steal a base in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals and later left the game Saturday.

Ramírez, who was 0 for 2 with a walk, exited in the sixth inning of a 4-3 Royals.

"He's doing alright. It's a mild sprain," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters. "He's day-to-day. ... We all know what that means with Josey. Going to see how he feels in the morning. I think I'm going to have to hold him down to keep him out of there."

Ramírez has been durable, playing in 156-plus games the previous three seasons. He hit .299 with 39 homers and 118 RBIs last season, earning All-Star recognition for a fourth straight year and honors as the best offensive player at his position for the fifth time.

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media was used in this report.