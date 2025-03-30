Open Extended Reactions

The Athletics claimed pitcher Angel Perdomo off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old left-hander appeared in 22 total games for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2020 to 2021 with an alarming 8.24 ERA.

However, Perdomo returned to the majors in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and performed significantly better with a 3.72 ERA, 1.103 WHIP and 44 strikeouts across 30 relief appearances.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, he missed the entire 2024 campaign. The Pirates released him, and he was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves.

On March 17, the Braves shipped him to the Angels for a player to be named later or for cash considerations. However, the team designated him for assignment only eight days later.

In spring training, Perdomo played in 10 games between the Braves and Angels. He gave up two earned runs, seven hits and four walks, while striking out eight in 10 innings.

To make room, the Athletics designated outfielder Esteury Ruiz for assignment.

Ruiz appeared in 132 games for the franchise in 2023, recording five home runs, 47 RBIs and an AL-leading 67 stolen bases. It also marked the most stolen bases by a rookie in AL history.

However, he appeared in only 29 games in 2024, posting two home runs, eight RBIs, and five stolen bases with an underwhelming .200/.270/.382 batting line.

The 26-year-old ranks in the 95th percentile in sprint speed. His baserunning ability, alone, gives him value to another club.