TORONTO -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano left his major league debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after four innings because of cramping, the team said.

Sugano took the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fifth before manager Brandon Hyde, Orioles trainers and an interpreter gathered around him for a conference. Sugano was seen flexing his right hand before walking off.

"He feels much better now after getting fluids and some food," Hyde said after the Orioles lost 3-1. "He should be in line to make his next start."

Sugano did not speak to reporters following the game.

Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser was unable to bat in the ninth after he bent his left thumb sliding into first base on a close play in the seventh. Cowser played left field in the seventh and eighth but couldn't hit, Hyde said.

Gary Sanchez hit for Cowser and struck out to end the game.

Cowser had a metal brace on his thumb in the clubhouse.

Making his first start in North America after 276 appearances with Japan's Yomiuri Giants, Sugano allowed two runs and four hits against the Blue Jays.

Toronto's George Springer drove in both runs with a two-out single in the first.

"I thought Tomo threw the ball really well, just made a little bit of a mistake with Springer," Hyde said.

Sugano walked two and struck out one. He threw 73 pitches, 45 for strikes, and retired five of the final six batters he faced.

Sugano signed a $13-million, one-year contract with Baltimore in December.

At 35 years and 170 days, Sugano is the oldest Japanese player to make his MLB debut since Ken Takahashi (40 years, 16 days) with the Mets in 2009.

Right-hander Matt Bowman replaced Sugano.