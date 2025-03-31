Open Extended Reactions

Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, is scheduled to report to prison by May 12, nearly two months after his original surrender date, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.

Mizuhara was initially ordered to start his 57-month prison sentence by March 24. His attorney, Michael G. Freedman, filed a request to move his surrender date on March 12. That request, which the judge granted, remains under court seal.

Last Wednesday, federal prosecutors asked the judge to unseal the document containing the new surrender date. The document became available to the public Monday.

Freedman declined ESPN's request for comment, as did the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California.

Mizuhara was sentenced to nearly five years in prison in February for stealing about $17 million from Ohtani in an attempt to pay off approximately $40 million in gambling debts to an illegal bookmaker.