After a three-strikeout day, Rafael Devers becomes the first player in MLB history with 10 K's in the team's opening three games. (0:32)

There are slow starts, there are slumps, and then there is whatever Rafael Devers is going through.

The 28-year-old three-time All-Star for the Boston Red Sox has been one of baseball's best hitters since 2019, posting three 30-homer seasons, three 100-RBI seasons and a whole bunch of doubles.

His first five games of 2025 have been a nightmare. It's the early-season equivalent of dealing Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. Johnny Pesky holding the ball. Bucky Dent. The ball rolling through Bill Buckner's legs. Aaron Boone. Just to name a few Red Sox references. Here's how those games unfolded for Devers:

Game 1: 0-for-4, three strikeouts

Game 2: 0-for-4, four strikeouts

Game 3: 0-for-4, three strikeouts, walk, RBI

Game 4: 0-for-4, two strikeouts, walk

Game 5: 0-for-3, three strikeouts, two walks

Along the way, Devers became the first player to strike out 10 times in a team's first three games of a season -- and that's not all.

He became the first player to strike out 12 times in a team's first four games. And, yes, with 15 strikeouts through five games he shattered the old record of 13, shared by Pat Burrell in 2001 and Byron Buxton in 2017. Going back to the end of 2024, when Devers fanned 11 times over his final four games, he became the fourth player with multiple strikeouts in nine straight games -- and one of those was a pitcher (the other two were a rookie named Aaron Judge in 2016 and Michael A. Taylor in 2021).

With Devers struggling, the Red Sox have likewise stumbled out of the gate, going 1-4 after some lofty preseason expectations, including an 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener Monday. To be fair, it's not all on Devers: Jarren Duran, Devers and Alex Bregman, the top three hitters in the lineup, are a combined 11-for-62 (.177) with no home runs.

But there is one question weighing heaviest on the minds of Red Sox Nation right now: What is really going on with Devers?

It's easy to say his head simply isn't in the right space. Devers made headlines early in spring training after the Red Sox signed Bregman, saying he didn't want to move to DH and that "third base is my position." He pointed out that when he signed his $331 million extension in January of 2023, the front office promised he would be the team's third baseman.

That, however, was when a different regime was in charge. Bregman, a Gold Glove winner in 2024, is the better defensive third baseman, so it makes sense to play him there and move Devers -- except many players don't like to DH. Some analysts even build in a "DH penalty," assuming a player will hit worse there than when he plays the field. While Devers eventually relented and said he'd do whatever will help the team, it was a rocky situation for a few weeks.

But maybe it's something else. While Devers avoided surgery this offseason, he spent it trying to rebuild strength in both shoulders after dealing with soreness and inflammation throughout 2024. He didn't play the field in spring training and had just 15 plate appearances. So maybe he is still rusty -- or the shoulder(s) are bothering him.

Indeed, Statcast metrics show his average bat speed has dropped from 72.5 mph in 2024 to 70.3 mph so far in 2025 (and those are down from 73.4 mph in 2023). His "fast-swing rate" has dropped from 34.2% in 2023 to 27.9% to 12.2%. Obviously, we're talking an extremely small sample size for this season, but it's clear Devers isn't generating the bat speed we're used to seeing from him.

That, however, doesn't explain the complete inability to make contact. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the series in Texas that Devers had made alterations with his foot placement -- but was having trouble catching up to fastballs. Following Monday's game, Devers told reporters (via his interpreter) that, "Obviously this is not a position that I've done in the past. So I need to get used to it. But I feel good, I feel good."

Which leads to this question: Does this historic bad start mean anything? Since the DH began in 1973, three DHs began the season with a longer hitless streak than Devers' 0-for-19 mark, so let's dig into how the rest of their seasons played out:

Don Baylor with the 1982 Angels (0-for-20). Baylor ended up with a pretty typical season for him: .263/.329/.424, 24 home runs.

Evan Gattis of the 2015 Astros (0-for-23). Gattis hit .246 with 27 home runs -- not as good as he hit in 2014 or 2016, but in line with his career numbers.

Curtis Terry with the Rangers in 2021 (0-for-20). Terry was a rookie who ended up playing just 13 games in the majors.

Expanding beyond just the DH position, I searched Baseball-Reference for players in the wild-card era (since 1995) who started a season hitless in at least 20 plate appearances through five games. That gave us a list of ... just seven players, including Evan Carter (0-for-22) and Anthony Rendon (0-for-20) last season. Both ended up with injury-plagued seasons. The list also includes Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who was 0-for-24 for the Houston Astros in 1995. He was fine: He hit .302/.406/.483 that season, made the All-Star team and finished 10th in the MVP voting. J.D. Drew started 0-for-25 through five games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005; he hit .286/.412/.520, although an injury limited him to 72 games.

But none of those hitters struck out nearly as often as Devers has.

So let's focus on the strikeouts and expand our search to most strikeouts through the 15 first games of a season. Given his already astronomical total, Devers is likely to rank high on such a list even if he starts making more contact. Seventeen players struck out at least 25 times through 15 games, topped by Yoan Moncada and Miguel Sano with 29, both in 2018. Not surprisingly, all these seasons have come since 2006 and 12 since 2018.

How did that group fare?

They were actually OK, averaging a .767 OPS and 20 home runs. The best of the group was Matt Olson in 2023, who struck out 25 times in 15 games, but was also hitting well with a .317/.423/.650 line. He went on to hit 53 home runs. The next best season belongs to Giancarlo Stanton in 2018, his first with the Yankees. He finished with 38 home runs and an .852 OPS -- but that was a big drop from his MVP season in 2017, when he mashed 59 home runs. His strikeout rate increased from 23.6% in 2017 to 29.9% -- and he's never been as good.

Indeed, that's the worrisome thing for Devers: Of the 16 players who played the season before (Trevor Story was a rookie in 2016 when he struck out 25 times in 15 games, albeit with eight home runs), 13 had a higher OPS the previous season, many significantly so.

As Cora argued Monday, it's a small sample size. "You know, this happens in July or August, we'd not even be talking about it," he said.

That doesn't really sound quite forthright. A slump, even a five-game slump, with this many strikeouts would absolutely be a topic of discussion. Still, that's all the Red Sox and Devers have to go on right now: It's just a few games, nothing one big game won't fix. They just hope it comes soon.