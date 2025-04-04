At 1:54 ET on Saturday afternoon, New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay lit the fuse on what will be remembered as either one of the most metamorphic conversations in baseball history or one of its strangest.

During spring training, someone in the organization had mentioned to Kay that the team's analytics department had counseled players on where pitches tended to strike their bats, and with subsequent buy-in from some of the players, bats had been designed around that information. In the hours before the Yankees' home game against the Brewers that day, Kay told the YES Network production staff about this, alerting them so they could look for an opportunity to highlight the equipment.

After the Yankees clubbed four homers in the first inning, a camera zoomed in on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s bat in the second inning. "You see the shape of Chisholm's bat..." Kay said on air. "It's got a big barrel on it," Paul O'Neill responded, before Kay went on to describe the analysis behind the bat shaped like a torpedo.

Chisholm singled to left field, and after Anthony Volpe worked the count against former teammate Nestor Cortes to a full count, Volpe belted a home run to right field using the same kind of bat. A reporter watching the game texted Kay: Didn't he hit the meat part of the bat you were talking about -- just inside where the label normally is?

Yep, Kay responded. Within an hour of Kay's commentary, the video of Chisholm's bat and Kay's exchange with O'Neill was posted on multiple platforms of social media, amplified over and over. What happened over the next 48 hours was what you get when you mix the power of social media and the desperation of a generation of beleaguered hitters. Batting averages are at a historic low, strikeout rates at a historic high, and on a sunny spring day in the Bronx, here were the Yankees blasting baseballs into the seats with what seemed to be a strangely shaped magic bat.

An oasis of offense had formed on the horizon, and hitters -- from big leaguers to Little Leaguers, including at least one member of Congress -- paddled toward it furiously. Acres of trees will be felled and shaped to feed the thirst for this new style of bats. Last weekend, one bat salesman asked his boss, "What the heck have we done?"

Jared Smith, CEO of bat-maker Victus, said, "I've been making bats for 15, 16 years. ... This is the most talked-about thing in the industry since I started. And I hope we can make better-performing bats that work for players."

According to Bobby Hillerich, the vice president of production at Hillerich & Bradsby, his company -- which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and makes Louisville Slugger bats -- had produced 20 versions of the torpedo bat as of this past Saturday, and in less than a week, that number has tripled as players and teams continually call in their orders.

Said Yankees manager Aaron Boone: "It's taken on a life of its own."

Even though Saturday marked its launch into the mainstream, this shape of bat has actually been around for a while. Hillerich & Bradsby had its first contact with a team about the style in 2021 and had nondisclosure agreements with four teams as the bat evolved; back then, it was referred to as the "bowling pin" bat. The Cubs' Nico Hoerner was the first major leaguer to try it -- and apparently wasn't comfortable with it. Cody Bellinger tried it when he was with the Cubs before joining the Yankees during the offseason.

Before Atlanta took the field Sunday night, Braves catcher Drake Baldwin recalled trying one in the Arizona Fall League last year (noting that his first impression was that it "looked weird"). Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor used it in 2024, in a year in which he would finish second in the NL MVP voting; Lindor's was a little different from Volpe's version, with a cup hollowed out at the end of the bat. Giancarlo Stanton swung one throughout his playoff surge last fall, but no one in the media noticed, perhaps because of how the pitch-black color of Stanton's bat camouflaged the shape.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli saw one in the Twins' dugout during spring training and picked it up, his attention drawn to the unusual shape. "What the hell is this thing?" he asked, wondering aloud whether the design was legal. When he was assured it was, he put it back down.

Baldelli's experience reflected the way hitters have used and assessed bats since the advent of baseball: They'll pick up bats and see how they feel, their interest fueled by the specter of success. Tony Gwynn won eight batting titles, and many teammates and opposing hitters -- Barry Bonds among them -- asked whether they could inspect his bats. The torpedo bat's arrival was simply the latest version of that long-held search for the optimal tool.

On Opening Day, eight teams had some version of the torpedo bat within their stock, according to one major league source. But with video of the Yankees' home runs being hit off unusual bats saturating social media Saturday afternoon, the phone of Kevin Uhrhan, pro bat sales rep for Louisville Slugger, blew up with requests for torpedo bats. James Rowson, the hitting coach of the Yankees, began to get text inquiries -- about 100, he later estimated. Everyone wanted to know about the bat; everyone wanted to get their own.

In San Diego, Braves players asked about the bats, and by Sunday morning, equipment manager Calvin Minasian called in the team's order. By the middle of the week, all 30 teams had asked for the bats. "Every team started trying to get orders in," Hillerich said. "We're trying to scramble to get wood. And then it was: How fast can we get this to retail?"

Victus produces the bats Chisholm and Volpe are using and has made them available for retail. Three senior players, all in their 70s, stopped by the Victus store to ask about the torpedoes. A member of Congress who plays baseball reached out to Louisville Slugger.

The Cincinnati Reds contacted Hillerich & Bradsby, saying, "We need you in Cincinnati on Monday ASAP," and soon after, Uhrhan and pro bat production manager Brian Hillerich, Bobby's brother, made the 90-minute drive from the company's factory in Louisville with test bats.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz tried a few, decided on a favorite and used it for a career performance that night.

"You can think in New York, maybe there was wind," Bobby Hillerich said. "Elly hits two home runs and gets seven RBIs. That just took it to a whole new level."

The state of MLB ballparks Two MLB teams will be playing in minor league ballparks this season. Here's what it says about the sport. Jeff Passan » Inside the transformation of Steinbrenner Field »

A few days after the Yankees' explosion, Aaron Leanhardt, who had led New York's effort to customize its bats as a minor league hitting coordinator before being hired by the Marlins as their field coordinator, was in the middle of a horseshoe of reporters, explaining the background. "There are a lot more cameras here today than I'm used to," he said, laughing.

Stanton spoke with reporters about the simple concept behind the bat: build a design for where a hitter is most likely to make contact. "You wonder why no one has thought of it before, for sure," Stanton said. "I didn't know if it was, like, a rule-based thing of why they were shaped like that."

Over and over, MLB officials assured those asking: Yes, the bats are legal and meet the sport's equipment specifications. Trevor Megill, the Brewers' closer, complained about the bats, calling them like "something used in slow-pitch softball," but privately, baseball officials were thrilled by the possibility of seeing offense goosed, something they had been attempting through rule change in recent years.

"It's all the rage right now, given what transpired over the weekend," said Jeremy Zoll, assistant general manager of the Twins. "I'm sure more and more guys are going to experiment with it as a result, just to see if it's something they like."

That personal preference is a factor for which some front office types believe the mass orders of the bats don't account: The Yankees' recommendations to each hitter were based on months of past data of how that player tended to strike the ball. This was not about a one-size-fits all bat; it was about precise bat measurements that reflected an individual player's swing.

Olney's top 10 for 2025 at every position As a new MLB season approaches, we rank the elite at every spot on the diamond. Olney's Top 10s »

"I had never heard of it. I've used the same bat for nine years, so I think I'll stick with that," White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi said. "It's pretty interesting. It makes sense. If it works for a guy, good for him. If it doesn't, stick with what you got."

As longtime player Eric Hosmer explained on the "Baseball Tonight" podcast, the process is a lot like what players can do in golf: look for clubs customized for a player's particular swing. And, he added, hitting coaches might begin to think more about which bat might be most effective against particular pitchers. If a pitcher tends to throw inside, a torpedo bat could be more effective; if a pitcher is more effective outside, maybe a larger barrel would be more appropriate.

That's the key, according to an agent representing a player who ordered a bat: "You need years of hitting data in the big leagues to dial it in and hopefully get a better result. He's still tinkering with it; he may not even use it in a game. ... I think of it like switching your irons in golf to blades: It will feel a little different and take some adjusting, and it may even change your swing subtly."

Two days after the home run explosion, Boone said, "You're just trying to just get what you can on the margins, move the needle a little bit. And that's really all you're going to do. I don't think this is some revelation to where we're going to be -- it's not related to the weekend that we had, for example. I don't think it's that. Maybe in some cases, for some players it may help them incrementally. That's how I view it."

"I'm kind of starting to smile at it a little more ... a lot of things that aren't real."

Said the player agent: "It's not an aluminum bat with plutonium in it like everyone is making it out to be."

Reliever Adam Ottavino watched this all play out, with his 15 years of experience. "It's the Yankees and they scored a million runs in the first few games, and it's cool to hate the Yankees and it's cool to look for the bogeyman," Ottavino said, "and that's what some people are going to do, and [you] can't really stop that. But there's also a lot of misinformation and noneducation on it too."

Major league baseball mostly evolves at a glacial pace. For example, the sport is well into the second century of complaints about the surface of the ball and the debate over financial disparity among teams. From time to time, however, baseball has its eclipses, moments that command full attention and inspire change. On a "Sunday Night Baseball" game on May 18, 2008, an umpire's botched home run call at Yankee Stadium compelled MLB to implement the first instant replay. Buster Posey's ankle was shattered in a home plate collision in May 2011, imperiling the career of the young star, and new rules about that type of play were rewritten.

The torpedo bat eruption could turn out to be transformative, a time when the industry became aware how a core piece of equipment has been taken for granted and aware that bats could be more precisely designed to augment the ability of each hitter. Or this could all turn out to be a wild overreaction to an outlier day of home runs against a pitching staff having a really bad day.

On Thursday, Cortes -- who had been hammered for five homers over two innings in Yankee Stadium -- shut out the Reds for six innings.

In Baltimore, Bregman, who had tried the torpedo bat earlier this week, reverted to his usual stock and had three hits against the Orioles, including a home run. Afterward, Bregman said, "It's the hitter. Not the bat."

This story was also reported by Jeff Passan, Jorge Castillo, Jesse Rogers and Kiley McDaniel.