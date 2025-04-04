Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers plan to activate third baseman Josh Jung from the 10-day injured list next week, pending his performance in two rehab games this weekend.

Texas also placed right-handed starter Jack Leiter on the 15-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a blister on his middle finger. To replace Leiter, the Rangers recalled left-hander Patrick Corbin from Triple-A Round Rock.

Manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday night's game against Tampa Bay that Jung will be a designated hitter Saturday and play in the field Sunday for Double-A Frisco.

Jung was placed on the IL with neck spasms following Texas' second game of the season on March 28.

The Rangers open a road series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.