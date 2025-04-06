Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer exited Saturday's 3-2 loss to the host New York Mets in the eighth inning after crashing face-first into the fence.

Springer was injured crashing into the wall in pursuit of a ball hit by Jesse Winker with two runners on. He left the game accompanied by manager John Schneider and a trainer.

Schneider said after the game Springer was dealing with lower back spasms and no MRI was needed.

Springer was making his second start in right field and was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts before getting replaced by Nathan Lukes.

After hitting .220 in 145 games last season, Springer, a four-time All-Star, is batting .379 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.