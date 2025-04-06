Buster Olney reports on the Braves exploring the new "torpedo" bat the Yankees have been using and how other teams could explore it as well. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says the torpedo bat is "absolutely good for baseball" after it rose to prominence last week following a battery of home runs by the New York Yankees.

"I believe that issues like the torpedo bat and the debate around it demonstrate the fact that baseball still occupies a unique place in our culture," Manfred told The New York Times in a Q&A published Sunday, "because people get into a complete frenzy over something that's really nothing at the end of the day. The bats comply with the rules."

The Yankees hit nine home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, and the use of the torpedo bat by multiple players drew some scrutiny.

But the bat, as Manfred noted, has been in use for a few years since then-Yankees coach and current Miami Marlins staffer Aaron Leanhardt helped develop it to bring more mass to the sweet spot. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was among the players to use the bat in 2024, and he said he plans to stick with it after he returns from injuries to both elbows.

"Players have actually been moving the sweet spot around in bats for years," Manfred told the Times. "But it just demonstrates that something about the game is more important than is captured by television ratings or revenue or any of those things, when you have the discussions and debates about it."

Last week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended the use of the torpedo bats, saying it's an example of "just trying to be the best we can be." A number of players and teams over the past week have ordered the bats, which comply under MLB's relatively uncomplicated rules around bat shape.

Manfred hit on a number of other topics in his wide-ranging interview with the Times. The commissioner praised the test of robot umpires for calling balls and strikes during spring training and said he expects the system to be used in the majors in the near future, possibly even next season.

"It won't be in 2025. It'd be in 2026," Manfred said. "Here's why I'm uncertain: We could go to the MLBPA and say we want to go in 2026. Given that's a bargaining year, it would not be shocking for them to say: 'Let's deal with this in bargaining. Let's wait.'"

Manfred also reiterated his desire to see MLB expansion, saying he hopes to have "at least picked the cities" by the time he retires as commissioner in 2029.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.