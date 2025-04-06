Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera was unable to put weight on his left leg and had to be helped off the field after running the bases in the third inning of the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The team announced he had inflammation in his left knee. The Cardinals eventually lost, 5-4.

Manager Oliver Marmol told ESPN's Buster Olney during Sunday night's game against Boston that the injury "could have been a lot worse" and that Herrera and the team avoided a "bad situation." He said that Herrera will go on the injured list.

Herrera went from first to third on a single into the left-field corner by Nolan Arenado. When Luken Baker fouled to first to end the inning, manager Oliver Marmol and an athletic trainer helped Herrera to the dugout, where he got assistance down the steps to the clubhouse.

He was replaced in the bottom of the inning by Pedro Pagés.

In the second, Herrera made a nice lunging catch for a force at the plate on Connor Wong's grounder to third, keeping a foot on the plate as he dove to his right.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.