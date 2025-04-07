Alex Bregman crushes a three-run homer to center field to give the Red Sox a 10-1 lead over the Cardinals in the third inning. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with six RBIs, Rafael Devers had four hits and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox rolled to an 18-7 win and a doubleheader sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Wilyer Abreu added three RBIs for Boston, which finished with a season-best 22 hits and won its fifth straight. It was the 14th career four-hit game for Devers. Bregman posted his 10th career game with four hits.

All that offense made for an easy night for Hunter Dobbins (1-0), who scattered five hits and gave up two runs over five innings to win his major league debut. Cooper Criswell gave up four runs in the ninth, but went three innings for his first save.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (0-1) allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 2⅔ innings. Thomas Saggese hit a three-run homer in the ninth and Brendan Donovan had two RBIs for the Cardinals. St. Louis extended a team record with its ninth straight game getting at least 10 hits.

In the makeup of Saturday's rainout, Abreu singled off the Green Monster to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Red Sox rallied for a 5-4 victory in the opener. Devers, who began the season 0 for 21 with 15 strikeouts, also hit his first homer of the year in the first game.

Pedro Pagés replaced St. Louis catcher Iván Herrera in the first game after he exited with left knee inflammation. In an interview on the ESPN broadcast, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said initial testing came back clean and Herrera's knee was structurally sound. But he added the injury will require a stint on the injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.