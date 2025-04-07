Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees signed veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino to a major league contract on Monday, days after designating the 39-year-old for assignment.

The team added Ottavino to the 25-man roster and optioned LHP Brent Headrick to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ottavino pitched one-third inning in relief of starter Carlos Rodon in Monday's 6-2 loss to Detroit, walking two and striking out one on 17 pitches.

The Yankees DFA'd Ottavino to make room for RHP Devin Williams' return from the paternity list. Ottavino declined a minor-league assignment, becoming a free agent, leading to Monday's signing.

Financial terms were not released. He's expected to join the team in Detroit on Monday as the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Tigers.

Ottavino has now appeared in three games in relief for New York this season, striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Ottavino, who pitched for the Yankees from 2019-20, spent the past three seasons with the crosstown Mets. He is 41-43 with a 3.49 ERA and 46 saves in 726 career games (three starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2010), Colorado Rockies (2012-18), Yankees, Red Sox (2021) and Mets.

Headrick, 27, has appeared in four games (zero starts) this season. He has given up no runs and one hit while striking out nine in 5⅓ innings.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.