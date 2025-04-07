Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list Monday, one day after he suffered a dislocated left shoulder running into the outfield wall.

The Mariners recalled outfielder Dominic Canzone from Triple-A Tacoma to take Robles' place on the roster.

Playing right field for Seattle in the series finale at the San Francisco Giants, Robles made a jumping catch of a long ball hit by Patrick Bailey that had barely turned foul in the bottom of the ninth. His glove hand still outstretched, Robles' elbow appeared to make contact with a padded wall and he also got tangled in netting. Robles was carted off the field.

The 27-year-old joined the Mariners after being waived by the Washington Nationals during the 2024 season. Robles was Seattle's leadoff batter in its first 10 games of this season, and he was hitting .273 with three doubles, three RBIs, three runs and three stolen bases.

Robles has batted .248 in his 617-game career with Washington (2017-24) and Seattle, recording 35 homers, 185 RBIs, 257 runs and 103 stolen bases.

Canzone, 27, started the season at Triple-A after he batted .196 with eight homers and 17 RBIs in 67 games in 2024, his second major league season. He is a career .208 hitter with 14 homers and 38 RBIs in 126 major league games.