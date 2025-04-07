Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong left in the top of second inning of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after fracturing his left pinkie, manager Alex Cora said.

Wong was called for catcher's interference an inning earlier after George Springer's bat hit his glove with two outs in the first.

Cora and a trainer came out of the dugout to check on Wong. He took a few warmup pitches from starter Richard Fitts, stayed in the game, but was later replaced by Carlos Narvaez.

Cora said Wong will be headed to the injured list but is unsure how long he'll be out.

"We're gonna have to make a move," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.