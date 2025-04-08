New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's road game against the Detroit Tigers because of food poisoning.

Jasson Dominguez started in his place.

Manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger was sick throughout the night, potentially because of a tainted order of wings.

Bellinger was at Comerica Park, but did not play in the Yankees 5-0 loss to the Tigers.

Detroit pounded four solo home runs in the win, while starter Tarik Skubal kept the Yankees bats in check, tossing six innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts to earn the victory.

The Tigers have taken the first two games of the three-game series against the Yankees. Detroit won Monday's opener 6-2.

Bellinger, 29, is hitting .233. He has six RBIs and just one extra-base hit, a home run.

The Yankees acquired him in an offseason trade with the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Cody Poteet. He is in the second season of a three-year, $80 million deal signed with the Cubs.

Information from Field Level Media and the Associated Press was used in this report.