The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Cody Bolton from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Guardians promptly optioned Bolton to Triple-A Columbus and transferred left-hander John Means to the 60-day injured list.

Bolton, 26, posted a 1-0 record with a 5.40 ERA in 33 career relief appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2023) and Mariners (2024).

He had a 9.00 ERA with one save in two relief appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season prior to being designated for assignment on Saturday.