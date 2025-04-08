Victor Robles exits the game after making an unbelievable catch for the Mariners. (1:13)

Victor Robles carted off after crashing into netting for incredible catch (1:13)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has a small fracture in the humeral head of his left shoulder and will miss at least 12 weeks -- and potentially the entire season if he needs surgery.

Mariners executive vice president/general manager Justin Hollander on Tuesday said the team believes Robles, who had an MRI, does not need surgery at this time but will continue to monitor the injury.

If Robles avoids surgery, the team estimated that it would take six weeks for the fracture to heal and another six of rehab before he returned to action.

If surgery is eventually required, Robles would be expected to miss the remainder of the season.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, one day after he made a jumping catch of a long ball hit by Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth that had barely turned foul.

His glove hand still outstretched, Robles' elbow appeared to make contact with a padded wall, and he also got tangled in netting. Robles was carted off the field.

The 27-year-old joined the Mariners after being waived by the Washington Nationals during the 2024 season. Robles was Seattle's leadoff batter in its first 10 games of this season, and he was hitting .273 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs and 3 stolen bases.

Robles has batted .248 in his 617-game career with Washington (2017-24) and Seattle, recording 35 homers, 185 RBIs, 257 runs and 103 stolen bases.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Field Level Media contributed to this report.