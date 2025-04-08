Former major league players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco were among more than 90 people who died after the roof of an iconic nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, the Dominican National Police confirmed.

Officials said at least 98 people were killed, a number that also included Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Monte Cristi and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz. Another 160 people were injured.

The collapse occurred around 1 a.m. during a merengue concert, which drew athletes, politicians and others to the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

"The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today."

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said the union stands united with the Dominican community "amid the incomprehensible sadness."

"We grieve for all the victims and send a special message of support to the families of Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, who leave an unspeakable void with their passing, and to Nelson Cruz, whose family lost a shining light with the death of his sister, Nelsy," he said in a statement.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic also confirmed Dotel's death on social media.

Dotel, who logged 36 saves for the Houston Astros and the Athletics in 2004, was pulled from the rubble about six hours after the collapse and was transported to a hospital.

"Dotel was taken to one of the designated hospitals. On the way there, his condition worsened and he died," Dominican National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira said.

Dotel, 51, started his major league career in 1999 with the New York Mets, who held a moment of silence for Dotel before Tuesday's game. In 2011, he helped the St. Louis Cardinals win a World Series. During his 15 years in the majors with 13 different teams, Dotel recorded 109 saves and logged a 3.78 ERA.

We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night.



Dotel, 51, spent five seasons (2000-04) of his outstanding, 15-year Major... pic.twitter.com/wQui3h7rko — Houston Astros (@astros) April 8, 2025

Blanco, 43, was in the minor leagues from 2000 to 2008, reaching the majors for 56 games in 2005 with the Washington Nationals, hitting .215 with a home run and seven RBIs. Following his MLB career, he played in Japan and the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation confirmed Blanco's death. His son, Tony Blanco Jr., is in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system.

Nelsy Cruz had called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. saying that she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, first lady Raquel Arbaje told reporters. Officials said Cruz died later at a hospital.

"This is too great a tragedy," an emotional Arbaje said.

President Abinader, who was at the scene, wrote on X that all rescue agencies are "working tirelessly" to help those affected.

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed onto patrons, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from under the debris. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and used sawed pieces of wood as planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

"We have faith in God that we will rescue even more people alive," Abinader told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.