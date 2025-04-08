Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Braves right-hander Reynaldo López will be shut down for 12 weeks but remains in the team's plans for this season after exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his inflamed right shoulder Tuesday revealed no structural damage.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was encouraged that the surgery in Los Angeles "sounded more positive that they didn't go in there and find something crazy."

López was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL last week, so he entered Tuesday's procedure knowing he would miss at least two months. "They cleaned him up," Snitker said of the procedure.

Snitker said López will be checked again in 12 weeks to "see where he's at."

"If everything goes right, I think we expect to see him again before the year is over," Snitker said.

López had discomfort in his shoulder after he allowed three runs and nine hits in a loss to San Diego in the Braves' opening series. The right-hander was an important part of the rotation in 2024, when he was 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in his first year with the team.

Right-hander Bryce Elder was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take López's spot on the active roster and in the rotation, at least until right-hander Spencer Strider is ready to pitch.

Strider has a 1.08 ERA in two injury rehabilitation starts for Triple-A Gwinnett and is scheduled to make what could be his final rehab start on Thursday.

Strider started just two games and went 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA last year before getting shut down for the rest of the season. That followed a 2023 season in which he went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-leading 281 strikeouts in 186⅔ innings.

He made the NL All-Star team in 2024.