WASHINGTON -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says has not detected anxiety or frustration from Shohei Ohtani as the two-way star goes through the rehabilitation process as a pitcher from his second elbow operation.

Ohtani said after Monday's 6-4 loss to Washington that he has been limited to throwing fastballs during the two bullpen sessions since resuming his ramp up. Roberts said Ohtani would have his entire pitch mix available before he faced hitters.

"I think he's actually in a good place," Roberts said. "He's still playing. It was a collective decision. I think that he understands the goal is to make sure that he is firing on all cylinders toward the end of the season through October. We're in lockstep."

Ohtani has not pitched since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. He paused his pitching work after a mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for Opening Day as a hitter, then threw bullpens on March 29 and Saturday.

Used exclusively as a designated hitter last season, Ohtani won his third MVP award while batting .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases. He entered Tuesday with a .311 average, four homers and five RBIs.

"Certainly after No. 2, I think it makes you feel a little more human and also appreciate the longer term and knowing he wants to pitch for a long time," Roberts said. "To get the foundation right and strong and to feel good about it coming off the second one I think is important to him as well."

Roberts said left-hander Blake Snell (shoulder inflammation) will rest until Monday. Roberts also said right-hander Tony Gonsolin (back) is scheduled to throw Tuesday and is a few weeks away from returning.