CHICAGO -- Brandon Drury is back with the Chicago White Sox after agreeing to terms on a minor-league deal on Tuesday.

Drury was released by the White Sox on March 23 so that he could test free agency. The 32-year old infielder appeared as if he was going to make Chicago's roster until he broke his left thumb late in spring training.

The White Sox have assigned Drury to extended spring training in Arizona. Drury hit .169 with the Los Angeles Angels last season.