ATLANTA -- The Braves added to their bullpen depth Tuesday night by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from the Houston Astros along with $7.7 million that will cover just over 70% of his remaining salary.

Atlanta will send the Astros a player to be named.

Montero, 34, has a 4.71 ERA in 11 seasons. Of his 324 career games, only 30 came as a starter, including none since 2017. He allowed two runs and three hits in four innings this season.

Montero made his major league debut in 2014 with the New York Mets and has pitched the past five seasons for Houston.

Montero is owed $10,696,237 from his $11.5 million salary in the final season of a three-year, $34.5 million contract. Houston will pay Atlanta $3.85 million on May 1 and again on July 1.

Montero has a 3.81 ERA in 187 games with the Astros. He has 30 career saves, including 14 for Houston in 2022, when he contributed to a World Series championship.

Montero had a 2.51 ERA in 15 postseason games with Houston.

Houston will recall left-hander Bennett Sousa from Triple A Sugar Land to replace Montero on the active roster.

The Braves did not immediately announce a roster move for Montero, who is expected to join the team Wednesday.