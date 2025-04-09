Wyatt Langford cranks a solo home run to left-center field for the Rangers in the third inning. (0:20)

The Texas Rangers will be without leading slugger Wyatt Langford for a while after placing the outfielder on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right oblique strain.

Langford exited Tuesday's 10-6 road loss to the Chicago Cubs after batting in the seventh inning. He finished 2-for-4 with a double and a homer.

The 23-year-old tops the team with four homers and shares the team lead with six RBIs. He is slashing .244/.333/.561 and had started all 12 contests this season.

Texas recalled outfielder Dustin Harris from Triple-A Round Rock, where he has batted .184 in nine games with four stolen bases. He played in two games for the Rangers in September, going 2-for-6 with a homer.

The Rangers also recalled utilityman Ezequiel Duran, who had been sent down to Round Rock on Tuesday after the activation of Josh Jung. Duran is 0-for-11 this season.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas, who was 0-for-4 in three games, was sent to Triple-A.