New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger has sworn off chicken wings for five years following his recent bout with food poisoning.

Bellinger announced his decision Wednesday, two days after he consumed some room-service chicken wings at the Yankees' team hotel in Detroit while he watched the NCAA tournament national championship game.

Bellinger said they were traditional, bone-in wings -- no sauces, spices or rubs.

"They were good coming in," Bellinger said Wednesday. "But I woke up at 4 a.m. sweating and just started throwing up for a few hours. It was a tough morning."

So much so that Bellinger sat out New York's game Tuesday against the Tigers with food poisoning.

"I can say I will not eat wings for five years," Bellinger said. "I swear. Because the thought of it right now makes me sick."

Bellinger, 29, was healthy enough to return to the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus the Tigers.

"I feel good today," he said. "I slept a ton last night. My one time before was 24 hours, so I'm just hydrating and getting ready to play."