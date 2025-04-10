Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee had to be helped off the field after he rolled his left ankle during the sixth inning of Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox said Lee was ruled out because of left ankle soreness and would undergo testing.

Lee was trying to get back to first base after pinch hitter Nick Maton struck out when he stepped awkwardly on the first-base bag on catcher Austin Hedges' pickoff throw. Lee got back in time but was tagged out by Cleveland's Carlos Santana after he rolled off the bag for the third out of the inning.

Lee was helped off the field by the training staff and replaced by Matt Thaiss, finishing 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. He's now batting .333 (5-for-15) on the season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.