Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rockies unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Saturday, inspired by the colors of Colorado sunsets and sunrises from the plains to the Rocky Mountains.

They'll debut the threads on April 18 against the Washington Nationals and wear them on every Friday home game through the remainder of the season.

"It's the contrast between the white snow on the mountains and the light blue sky as night is falling, and when the sun comes up in the morning here, we get some reds and oranges that are just unbelievable," Rockies' vice president of community and retail operations Jim Kellogg told ESPN.

With the iconic mountain logo on the front, the uniform is split between a top half of cobalt blue, and a purple bottom half. White pants with a bold stripe complement the look. Other colors incorporated include razor pink and laser orange.

It also includes a ripstop pattern on the numbers, a tribute to the snowboard and ski industry. Ripstop fabric is known for lasting in the condition of slopes and is "malleable for the changing landscape experiences on the mountains," according to the Rockies.

The colors of the Rockies' uniforms are meant to be similar to a Coors Field sunset. (Photo by Kyle Cooper)

Kellogg said the process for this design began two years ago in collaboration with Nike. The conversation led them to the concept of the sky and how blue it can get.

"The light blue is really kind of our focal point and then light blue at sunrise and sunset and how the colors transition between the two," he said. "And then obviously our purple mountains are always our purple mountains and that's something that we wanted to kind of keep that flow in there with this one as well. "

The Rockies sent Nike images of the sunsets at Coors Field, and Kellogg credited their ability to identify colors that accurately reflected those views.

The jock tag features the abbreviation "DEN" as a nod to the team's home city of Denver. The hat is lined with the Denver city flag and marks the first time the Rockies have worn the mountain logo on the field during games. Typically, they've worn the logo for batting practice and different versions of the uniform, but never on a hat.

The hat marks the first time the Rockies have worn the mountain logo on the field during games. Photo by Kyle Cooper

Colorado is also the first team to debut a City Connect pullover jersey, similar to what some MLB teams wore in the 1990s.

"This is really about the youth," Kellogg said. "We have a young team. And a throwback to [the] Little League jersey, which was always a pullover jersey, was a t-shirt or a pullover jersey. So it was kind of a youth movement going back to it."

There will be 35 different versions of the hat as well as other apparel and jackets. The Rockies hope to create a lifestyle brand around the design.