Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker will be the U.S. bench coach and former New York Yankees star Andy Pettitte will be pitching coach for manager Mark DeRosa at next year's World Baseball Classic.

Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star and the father of Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, will be hitting coach, USA Baseball said Friday.

Dino Ebel returns from DeRosa's 2023 staff as third base coach and George Lombard will be first base coach.

DeRosa's staff also includes former major league managers Fredi González (assistant manager) and David Ross (bullpen coach), along with Brian McCann and Michael Young as assistant managers.

The tournament runs from March 5-17 with games played in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Japan is defending champion.